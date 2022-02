The participants will decide about increasing contact with coalition parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Monday).

Sources told that the meeting will discuss strategy for dealing with opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Party issues and national politics will also been discussed.

