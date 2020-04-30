Opposition will not succeed in removing PTI govt: Ch Sarwar

Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by the political opponents: Governor Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday said that opposition does not have required number and its mission to remove the government will not be accomplished.

During meetings with party delegations, Chaudhry Sarwar said that opposition will keep day-dreaming and time for next general elections will arrive. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by the political opponents, he added.

Governor Punjab urged to opposition to wait for next general elections as people have elected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that uniform development of the country is mission of the incumbent government and PTI is taking steps to put country in the right direction.