Opposition will fail in its designs against PM Imran: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said the opposition parties will once again fail in their designs against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking at a ceremony in Pind Dadan Khan, he said the people of Pakistan will not pardon former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his other family members until they return the plundered amount.



He said the Prime Minister has no personal enmity against the opposition parties but he just wants the recovery of amount plundered by them. He pointed out that Pakistan is faced with dire economic situation and inflation because of the acts of past rulers.



As regards PPP, the information minister said it has no political support in Punjab, regretting that its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to do politics now by using the shoulders of JUI (F). He advised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to do politics on its own strength and take a leaf in this regard from the politics of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.



The information minister said the voice of Prime Minister Imran Khan on important matters including Islamophobia is being given weightage by the Muslim Ummah and the western countries. He said it is the first time after twenty three years that a Prime Minister is visiting Moscow.