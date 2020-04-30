Pakistan reports 2,662 COVID-19 cases, lowest in a month

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,486,361. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,801 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,662 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,363 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,980 in Sindh 6,130 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 769 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 558,826 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 495,430 in Punjab 210,726 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,112 in Islamabad, 41,978 in Azad Kashmir 35,096 in Balochistan and 11,193 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,799,168 coronavirus tests and 47,307 in the last 24 hours. 1,379,921 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,566 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.62 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,330,298 in last 24 hours. 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,726 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 194,492,475 with 2,244,371 in the last 24 hours.