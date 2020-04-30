Balochistan reports 40 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 40 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,096 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 431 tests were conducted on Sunday out of which 40 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. All new cases were detected in Quetta.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 297 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,428 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 371 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday was recorded at 9.28 percent in the province.

