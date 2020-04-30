Govt will stay firm, complete developmental projects soon: Fawad

JEHLUM (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the incumbent government will stay firm and complete developmental projects soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting in Mandi Bahauddin on February 18 and inaugurate 30 billion development projects.

Addressing the concerns over opposition’s unified no-confidence motion and its agenda of sending the government back home, the federal minister mentioned that the distrust is brought by those who do not have back pain. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hacked these parties. Just like the people of the country, the Prime Minister is not satisfied with the accountability process. Whenever the situation is right, different rats start coming out and making noise.

He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are the people who have been sent out of politics of national political forefront.

Opposition’s no confidence motion can’t succeed: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that the Opposition will never succeed in no-confidence motion.

This he said during a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will respond to the opposition’s no-confidence motion in a constitutional manner.

"All allies are with us and they have expressed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf”, Chaudhry Fawad said.

"We have the full potential to defend the opposition’s no-confidence motion," he said. The minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement had internal differences and it lacked unity in its ranks.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interests including the overall situation in the country. Important issues related to the forthcoming session of the National Assembly were also discussed in the meeting.