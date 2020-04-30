ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – On completion of the process of re-polling in the 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that we thank the institutions for conducting the re-polling process peacefully in all sensitive areas.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Chief Election Commissioner has appreciated the co-operation of the Pakistan Army, FC and police personnel on completion of re-polling process.

Sikandar Sultan Raja stated that, “We appreciate the role of Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Provincial Administration. The counting of votes after the completion of the polling process is important.”

“These elections will prove to be important for the strengthening of democratic values in the country,” said the Chief Election Commissioner.

