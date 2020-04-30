Hospitalized PPP Co-chairman postpones meeting with Siraj-ul-Haq.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with the Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has been postponed as he was hospitalized due to deteriorating health.

Asif Ali Zardari was supposed to meet Siraj-ul-Haq in Mansura along with a five-member delegation. The meeting was postponed as the PPP Co-chairman has been hospitalized because of his poor health condition.

The spokesperson of Jamaat-e-Islami confirmed that the meeting had been postponed and said that the two leaders will meet in a few days.

