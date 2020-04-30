PPP also wants no-confidence motion: Maulana Fazl

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also wants a no-confidence motion.

Addressing the media in Multan on Sunday, he said that the change should be brought with democracy. Why Shah Mehmood Qureshi was deprived of certificate? There are indications that the game is over.

Maulana Fazl said that no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands, no new state should be created within the state. He further said that on coming Friday, we will appeal to the whole country to make women wear hijab

Muslims’ rights are being taken away in India. The Muslim daughter has raised her voice against oppression in India.