Shehbaz meets Ch Shujaat, requests for cooperation on no-confidence

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif met President Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat on Sunday and requested for cooperation on no-confidence motion.



Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif called on the Chaudhry brothers. The meeting was attended by MNA Salik Hussain, Shafi Hussain, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer, Ataullah Tarar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Shabir Usmani

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N delegation inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain while on this occasion the PML-N president requested the PML-Q to cooperate in the no-confidence motion.

The leadership of both the parties also discussed the political situation in the country. Shehbaz Sharif presented flowers to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and said that Nawaz Sharif has expressed his best wishes to you.

During the meeting, the PML-N leader said to Chaudhry Shujaat that may Allah grant him better health and mentioned to remain in touch with him in reponse to which the PML-Q leader thanked him.

According to details, the meeting was held in three rounds. In the first round, leadership from both sides participated. In the second round, Shehbaz Sharif, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervez Elahi participated.

While in the third round Shehbaz Sharif, Shujaat Hussain, Pervez Elahi along with Khawaja Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were present. Later Rana Tanveer was also included in the meeting.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif expressed confidence over the matters pertaining to the discussions between leaders from both the sides. All the opposition parties are on same page including PPP and are united on the perspective of sending the incumbent government back home.

Chaudhry brothers said that we will consult the party in the political situation, the coming days are important and we will take action after considering the situation.