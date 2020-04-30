PM takes notice of mob lynching incident in Mian Channu

We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of mob lynching incident in Mian Channu area of Khanewal District.

In a tweet on Sunday, he directed the Inspector General of Punjab Police to submit report on action taken against perpetrators involved in lynching and police officials who failed in their duty.

The Prime Minister said the government has zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into his hands and mob lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law.

