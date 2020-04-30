Re-polling in 13 KP districts for local govt elections underway

The polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. without any break.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, re-polling in thirteen districts for local government elections is underway.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, re-polling is being held on various seats of local councils where elections were terminated either due to deteriorated situation on polling day or death of the contesting candidates during first phase of the local bodies’ polls.

The thirteen districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber and Mohmand.

The polling began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m. without any break.