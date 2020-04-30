Fazlur Rehman meets Chaudhry brothers, discusses political situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assmebly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PDM chief visited the residence of Chaudhry brothers and met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and senior leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman inquired about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Political issues of the country were also discussed in the meeting.

According to the inside story of the meeting, regarding the no-confidence motion, the PDM chairman asked the Chaudhry brothers for two days’ time to which Chaudhry brothers asked the opposition to sort things out first. Fazlur Rehman said that they will contact after two days.

The JUI-F chief put two point agenda before the Chaudhry brothers and requested them for cooperation on the no-confidence motion.

Matters regarding Shehbaz Sharif’s visit also came under discussion and Fazlur Rehman requested Chaudhry brothers regarding the meeting.

Earlier today, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political situation of the country.

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman inquired after health of co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP is with other opposition parties on the issue of no-confidence motion against the incumbent government while PDM head said that all government allies will soon be contacted to get their support for the motion.

A day earlier, PDM in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.