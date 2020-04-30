Former PTI Secretary Information joins PMLN

he announced to join the opposition party PML-N during the meeting.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Former Secretary Information of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ahmad Jawad has announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Saturday.

Ahmad Jawad had a meeting with the President of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

On the occasion, Ahmad Jawad said that Imran Khan has deceived many people like him who came under the deception of the slogan of New Pakistan with sincerity.



