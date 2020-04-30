Opposition will save people from tyrannical govt through no-trust motion: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting the hike in power tariff said on Saturday that the opposition will save the people from the tyrannical government through no-confidence motion.

In his statement on Saturday, the PML-N president said that Imran Niazi should resign instead of depriving people of essential items with inflation.

“It has been proved in four years that the government has only plans for inflation and corruption, adding that the people could not get relief.”

Earlier today, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) increased the power tariff by Rs3.09 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment for December 2021.

The FCA for Dec 2021 will be charged with the bill of February 2021, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except for lifeline customers of all ex-WAPDA distribution companies (XWDISCOs).

“While effecting the fuel adjustment charges, the concerned XWDISCOs shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order,” the notification read.

No-Confidence Motion

On Friday, Pakistan Democratic Chairman (PDM) in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Lahore discussed various issues while a dinner was also arranged by Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting in Model Town was attended by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, Akram Durrani, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of different parties.

The meeting was also attended by PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from London.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it had been decided that a no-confidence motion will be tabled against the government.

The PDM chairman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that all opposition parties have agreed to bring no-confidence motion, adding that they will ask the ruling coalition parties to end the alliance.