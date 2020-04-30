Maryam Nawaz takes a dig at govt over power tariff hike

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday took a dig at the government after National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased power tariff by Rs 3.10 per unit.

In her latest tweet, she said that this is the only government in which the people have been forced to carry out load shedding against themselves.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 12, 2022

She further said that with the daily increase in electricity tariff, electricity has gone out of reach of the people.

Earlier today, National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has hiked Rs3.09 per unit electricity tariff. This announcement comes at a time when Pakistan s economy is already struggling and the country is facing rising inflation.

The decision will place an additional burden of Rs 30 billion on the power consumers. As per NEPRA, the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for December 2021 will be charged with the bill of February 2022.

The bill will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except domestic lifeline and K-Electric consumers.