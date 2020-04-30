Pakistan desires to build semiconductors zone with Chinese help: Fawad

He said semi-Conductor is a core element of every technology.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Pakistan desires to build a semiconductors zone with the help of China to make the country self-sufficient in modern gadgets and open new avenues of development.

In an interview with China Economic Net, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent visit to China discussed the shifting of the semiconductors industry to Pakistan. He said this technology is very important not only for Pakistan but also for China.

He said semi-Conductor is a core element of every technology which would help bring value addition to the local manufacturing products.

The Information Minister said Pakistan wants Chinese tech companies to come to Pakistan and make it a hub of semiconductors manufacturing.

He expressed his pleasure that Chinese investors are very keen to join hands with Pakistan and the technology zone will be converted into semiconductors zone.

Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said both Pakistan and China can cooperate immensely in the area of science and technology.

He pointed out that mobile phones are now assembled in Pakistan but they would like to take a step further and start full-fledged manufacturing of mobile phones in the country.