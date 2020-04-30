Tabling no-confidence motion constitutional right of opposition: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that tabling no-confidence motion is constitutional right of opposition parties while opposing the move is right government’s right.

Reacting to PDM’s decision to go for no-confidence motion against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the move not succeed as all the members of the National Assembly MNA who have won election on ticket of PTI will stand firm and defend their leader and captain.

The minister said that opposition’s intentions were clear from day one but the government has the ability to defend itself in every.

A day earlier, PDM in a meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media along with opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will contact allies of the government to table no-trust motion and teams have also been formed to contact coalition partners, while homework to bring the motion has been completed.