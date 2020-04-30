Pakistan reports 3,019 coronavirus cases, 44 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 44 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,480,592. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,731 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,019 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,335 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,971 in Sindh 6,103 in KP, 996 in Islamabad, 766 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 556,772 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 494,238 in Punjab 208,817 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 132,892 in Islamabad, 41,740 in Azad Kashmir 35,017 in Balochistan and 11,116 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,696,017 coronavirus tests and 56,260 in the last 24 hours. 1,370,693 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,640 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.36 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 115,238,268 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,330,298 in last 24 hours. 89,853,639 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 950,726 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 194,492,475 with 2,244,371 in the last 24 hours.