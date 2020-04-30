Mainly very cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

Met Office has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of country during next 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country.

Met office said cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during last 24 hours, while very cold in hilly areas. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Leh where temperature fell up to-14°C.

