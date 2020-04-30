Bilawal chairs hybrid meeting to review long march preparations

Bilawal was briefed about public meetings to be held along the route of long march.

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday presided over a hybrid meeting at the PPP secretariat in Multan to review preparations for the long march, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto was apprised of the details of stay of the participants in different cities along the route of long march. The PPP chairman was also briefed about public meetings to be held along the route of long march and their preparations.

The PPP chairman was also given a detailed briefing regarding the reception camps to be set up on the route of long march. During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto issued directions to finalize the preparations for long march as soon as possible.

The hybrid meeting was attended by Yousuf Raza Gilani, Syed Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Nawabzada Iftikhar, Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Memon, Dr. Javed Siddiqui, Khawaja Rizwan and others.

