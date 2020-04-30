16 more die, 997 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in KP

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday while 997 new cases confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

According to KP Health Department, the death toll from coronavirus in the province has reached 6,103 and with 997 new cases, the number of the total active cases to 13,399.

The highest number of new cases (470) was reported from Peshawar Region with 352 from district Peshawar. Most of the deaths (11) from the virus have also occurred in the district.

Similarly, two deaths with one each occurred in Mardan and Swabi districts of the Mardan Division. Furthermore, one death is reported from Swat, two from Abbottabad of Hazara region respectively. However, 849 Corona patients have also been recovered during the same period.

As many as 13,557 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 997 were proved positive for coronavirus.

