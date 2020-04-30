Let PDM bring no-confidence motion tomorrow: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that let the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) bring the no-confidence motion tomorrow (Saturday).

Addressing the media, Fawad added that the opposition is plotting to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Khan and a meeting of corruption limited party was held today. They must bring it tomorrow and in this way they would get to know the price of pulses and vegetable in the country.

The minister mentioned that the opposition is thinking that the punishment of Shehbaz will be delayed, and Maulana Fazl will be able to do what they all have planned which is not possible. I can challenge that the member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and oppositions own members will give them a surprise.

He further said that no leader of Pakistani political forefront has the power of introducing a no-confidence motion against PM.

In response to State Minister Farrukh Habib’s discussion, Fawad said that the opposition could not come up with a no-confidence motion and now they will follow the path of requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan.