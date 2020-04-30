Indian spy agency RAW forms Tehreek-e-Taliban India

(Dunya News) – Indian intelligence agency RAW has created another terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban India (TTI) to start crack down on Muslims.

The announcement of the formation of TTI in India has also come to light soon after international community exposed the anti-minority fascist policies of the Modi government.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban India (TTI) announced its official activities following a meeting of its leaders in India at an unknown location. The TTI made the announcement on it official twitter handle.

TTI is a project of Indian spy agency RAW through which a program has been made to get the Modi government out of pressure.

Earlier, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was also organized by RAW and provided full financial, military and technical assistance to the proscribed outfit.