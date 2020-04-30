PDM will decide when to exercise constitutional right of no-confidence: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will decide when to exercise constitutional right of no-confidence.

According to details, the PML-N spokesperson said that the state of country s economic instability and exploitation is continued. She added that not a single case has been proved against Shehbaz Sharif and allegations have been leveled against him using every law. PM Imran has used every law to make sure Shehbaz could be tackled. He said that the party members are called and are fed with lies.

Prime Minister’s opposition against Shehbaz Sharif has ended. the public s condition under governance of PM Imran is not hidden. PM Imran is hiring people to ensure and send Shehbaz to the jail.

New cases are being filed against the Shehaz Sharif. Cases were formulated against Maryam Nawaz. The people who used to show documents have disappeared today.Yesterday the minster who failed to govern the country efficiently became visible.

Marriyum went on to say that the miniseries that are going to provide relief to the public have failed. This is the team of a failed Prime Minister, their thief-thief narrative has failed. Now is the time of their moving back home.

Moreover, the government collations are afraid of the public and can not go to their constituencies.