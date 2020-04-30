ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday has declared the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur’s brother Umar Amin Gandapur illegal.

According to details, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah released the brief verdict on the case and allowed Umar Amin Gandapur to participate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government polls.

The court has also annulled the disqualification of KP Transport Minister Shah Muhammad.

Earlier, ECP had disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur over violation of code of conduct in connection with KP local government polls.



The commission had declared Umar Amin Gandapur as ineligible for the post of Dera city’s mayor slot and barred him from continuing election campaign in the area.

On February 4, 2022, Peshawar High Court (PHC) had postponed second phase of local bodies election in KP that was scheduled to be held on March 27.

During the hearing at Abbottabad registry, the court remarked that people face problems in casting their votes due to heavy snowfall. The district government should re-arrange the date for local bodies election after Ramazan, the judge directed.

Later, SC suspended the decision of PHC regarding postponement of second phase of local bodies elections in KP.

During the proceedings, ECP lawyer told the court that PHC had deferred the schedule of the polls without listening to the arguments of the commission.

Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that the high court should have listened to the stance of election commission before announcing the decision.