BAP members walk out of Senate over ignoring their stance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members on Friday walked out of the Senate during session over complain of ignoring their stance.

During the session, Senator Prince Omar Ahmadzai warned of not attending the Senate meetings if they won’t get proper representation in the upper house. He further demanded the federal government to exclude BAP from grey list.

The senator expressed that not a single president of National Bank of Pakistan was elected from Balochistan in over 70 years.

On the other hand, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz told the House that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments have started important projects for provision of clean drinking water.

He said Capital Development Authority and Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources have collectively started a project for recharging groundwater level.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said several projects worth billions of rupees have been launched for the development of Balochistan and Gwadar.

Taking the floor, Leader of the House in the Senate Shahzad Waseem regretted the silence of international human rights over the rising religious hatred and extremism in India.



Alluding to the harassment of a Muslim girl wearing hijab in Karnataka, he said the worst form of Islamophobia is being seen in India which poses threat to peace and stability.



