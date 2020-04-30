Two injured in hand grenade attack in Karachi

Rescue sources said that both the injured were in stable condition.

KARACHI (Dunya News) –A man and his daughter sustained injuries when some unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at an under-construction building in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a man identified as Altaf and his 10-year-old daughter Iman were passing by an under-construction building in Lyari Bihar Colony when some unidentified persons hurled the grenade due to which both of them got injured.

Police and bomb disposal squad reached the spot and collected evidences. According to SSP City Bashir Seitha, the hand grenade attack has been carried out by gang was activists.

Rescue teams also reached the spot and shifted the injured to Civil hospital. Rescue sources said that both the injured were in stable condition.

