Balochistan reports 29 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

COVID Positivity Ratio in Balochistan on Thursday was recorded at 6.76 percent.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 29 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 34,986 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 429 tests were conducted on Thursday out of which 29 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta, Khuzdar and Turbat Districts.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that 34,241 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 370 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 6.76 percent in the province.

