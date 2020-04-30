CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza meets Omani leadership

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on the leadership of Oman on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the CJCSC held separate meetings with H.E. Sayyid Shihab Bin Tariq Bin Taimour Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, H.E. General Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Namani, Minister of the Royal Office, Vice Admiral Abdullah Bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan’s Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman and Air Vice Marshal Khamis Hammad Al Ghafri, Commander of Royal Air Force of Oman.

During the separately held meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Gen Nadeem Raza said that Pakistan and Oman are two brotherly Islamic countries who are constructively engaged in widening and deepening bilateral defence ties and are taking measures to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Oman dignitaries remained appreciative of role of Pakistan Armed Forces in capacity building of Omani Armed Forces. They also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in war against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Muaskar Al Murtafa Camp a smartly turned out guard presented guard of honour to General Nadeem Raza.