Shehbaz intensifies consultations to complete numbers for no-confidence motion

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In order to complete the number game to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has intensified consultations with political leaders on the numbers.

According to sources, Rana Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly, also met the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly in Model Town. The two leaders held discussion regarding disgruntled members of PTI in the National Assembly.

Sources further said that Rana Sanaullah told Shehbaz Sharif about the disgruntled members of Faisalabad and Sargodha division. The disgruntled members of Rawalpindi division and South Punjab were also discussed.

According to sources, the PML-N president has started contacts with the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He telephoned Sajid Mir, head of Central Jamiat Ahle Hadith, and the two leaders discussed no-confidence and political issues against the prime minister.