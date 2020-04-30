Maryam said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is shaking.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday has told that assembly members are already ready to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

While talking to media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PML-N leader said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is shaking. She advised PM Imran to wear helmet whenever he meets public.

Nation knows all the ineffective steps of this government, she added.

Maryam Nawaz further said the speeches of Imran Khan show how much he is confused and afraid. PML-N has always emerged victorious in every challenge, she stated.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz appeared before IHC for hearing on pleas against her sentence in Avenfield reference.

During the proceedings, Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Irfan Qadir argued that how can National Accountability Bureau (NAB) file a reference when it had not carried out any investigation.

Justice Amir said that we need to first analyse whether there are enough evidence or testimonies against the accused.