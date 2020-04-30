Ch Shujaat asks govt to withdraw GST on medicines

PTI should take practical steps for betterment of poor segments of the society: Ch Shujaat

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked government to withdraws General Sales Tax (GST) on medicines, kids’ milk and other essential items.

Chaudhry Shujaat, in a statement, said that salaried class cannot increase its income by itself so government should take care of the issues faced by them.

PML-Q leader asked their ally PTI to take practical steps for betterment of poor segments of the society. The government should take into consideration the problems of the poor while imposing taxes, he added.