PM Imran awards appreciation certificates to ministers over outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has distributed appreciation certificates among ten federal ministers over their outstanding performance.

While addressing the ceremony in Islamabad, the premier said that to assess the qualitative performance, weightage should be given to the ministries that kept ahead the national interest.

PM announced that the ministers who keep on working better will be given benefits, adding that if there is no encouragement, there is no interest in work.

The PM further said that it is the government’s topmost priority to make the lives of citizens better and to do so we need to increasing exports, finding import substitution and poverty alleviation were significant areas of national interest.

He mentioned that reforms had been made regarding the powers of National Accountability Bureau that allowed the bureaucrats to take initiatives.

Imran Khan said quarterly review of the performance of ministries was a step to develop among them a sense of competition to give their best.

PM told that the government’s agenda was transformed into an actionable form through the performance agreement system.

The premier said 1,090 targets had been set by the ministries of which 424 would be completed this year, including 207 related to governance and 100 to infrastructure.

He further congratulated Federal Minister of Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed and appreciated him for becoming the best working minister by saying that the youngest cabinet member had delivered well regarding his ministry.

Other ministers who received the certificates from the Prime Minister included Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam.

Some ministers that did not get the certificates were Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Shaukat Tarin, Energy Minister Hamad Azhar and Minister of Defence Pervaiz Khatak.