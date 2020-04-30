PM directs lawmakers to intensify mass contact campaign in respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the members of the Assembly to intensify the mass contact campaign in their respective constituencies.

The meeting was chaired by the prime minister and was attended by members of Parliament from Gujranwala Division. Mian Akhtar Hayat, Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Mohammad Arshad Chaudhry, Mohammad Akhlaq, Tariq Tarar, Gulraiz Afzal Gondal and Mohammad Ahmed Chatha also participated. During the meeting political issues and development plans of the concerned constituencies were discussed.

He also directed them to mobilize party workers to ensure success in the forthcoming local body elections.

Imran Khan directed to intensify the public relations campaign in their respective constituencies and work closely with the district administration to solve the problems of the people as soon as possible.