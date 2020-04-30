IHC suspends decision on Shah Mohammad's disqualification

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Wednesday delayed the decision of disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial minister Shah Muhammad.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on February 1, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister Shah Mohammad.

According to details, the election commission disqualified the minister for five years for disturbing law and order situation during local bodies election in Baka Khel.

ECP while holding Shah Mohammad and his son responsible for the unrest and attacks on the polling stations and disqualified the both.

It merits mention that the polling process in Baka Khel tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa s Bannu district was halted during local bodies elections after the security situation got out of hand in the tehsil.