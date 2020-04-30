The UK's agency closed the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif.

LONDON (Dunya News) – National Crime Agency (NCA) of United Kingdom (UK) has acquitted President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif of money laundering charges.

According to documents available with Dunya News, the investigation was launched on request of government of Pakistan and NCA froze assets of Opposition Leader of National Assembly in December 2019.

Earlier in September 2021, a British court had also acquitted Shehbaz Sharif and his family in money laundering allegations.

According to the report submitted in the court, no evidence of money laundering, corruption and criminal activity was found in the bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif and his family. The 21-month investigation looked at 20 years of financial affairs.