Indian society declining with super speed under Modi leadership: Fawad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday referring to the recent incidents of prejudice against Hijab said Indian society was declining with super speed under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

In a message on twitter, Fawad Chaudhry termed these incidents "terrifying" and added that it was due to "unstable leadership" in the neighbouring country.

What’s going on in #ModiEndia is terrifying, Indian Society is declining with super speed under unstable leadership. Wearing #Hujab is a personal choice just as any other dress citizens must be given free choice #AllahHuAkbar — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 8, 2022

"Wearing Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress, citizens must be given free choice," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that a lone Hijab-wearing girl student was heckled by RSS goons in saffron shawls at a Karnataka college in India who daringly shouted Allah-o-Akbar.

“Since I started studying (here), I’ve always worn the burqa and hijab. When I entered class, I removed the burqa… Principal has said nothing, outsiders started this,” Muskan, a student who was heckled by a saffron scarf group told an Indian channel.

As she parked her scooter in the parking, the saffron scarf group shouted at her and tried to surround her, but she remained unafraid and continued walking towards the college building.