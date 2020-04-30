Kyrgyz Air Force Commander calls on PAF chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Commander Kyrgyz Air Force Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

Colonel Kylychbek Akimovich Aidaraliev commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic enjoy longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bonds. According to the Air Chief, the good health of their relations is visible through strong ties between both air forces.

The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

