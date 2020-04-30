Sindh reports 21 deaths, 900 COVID-19 cases: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that 29 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 21 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 900 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 10,567 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 900 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 530 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 663 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 501,625.

He said that at least 7,927 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 337 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 29 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

