Mass Contact Campaign: PTI finalizes schedule of rallies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In view of the developing political tension, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalized the schedule of public gatherings to speed up the Mass Contact Campaign.

According to sources, schedule of the rallies for Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s Mass Contact Campaign has been prepared. The first gathering will be held in Punjab, while district Mandi Bahauddin has been picked as the spot for the rally. The public gathering will be held on Thursday, February 18.

It was further revealed that, initially four major rallies have been scheduled. Public gathering will be held in Multan in South Punjab, Rahim Yar Khan, Tharparkar in Sindh and after that the power show will be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

