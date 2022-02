German Ambassador calls on Maryam Nawaz at her Jati Umrah residence.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – German Ambassador to PakistanBernhard Schlagheck called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday at her Jati Umrah residence.

According to details, the PML-N leader and the ambassador had a detailed discussion on matters of mutual interests.

Maryam Nawaz also hosted luncheon in honor of the German ambassador.