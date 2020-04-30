We convey issues, problems of public to govt: Parvez Elahi

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that they point out mistakes of the government.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday said that they convey problems and issues faced by the public to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media persons after holding a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that they point out mistakes of the government.

Talking about meeting with former President, Parvez Elahi said that Asif Ali Zardari visited their residence to inquire after health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The MQM-P delegation also met opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence in Lahore today.

Sources disclosed that the working relationship between Muttahida and PML-N were discussed in the meeting.