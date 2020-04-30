Illicit financial flows from developing countries deplete resources: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated Greece’s initiative of establishing legal migration channels which will open avenues for Pakistani skilled labor.

He said this while talking to Minister for Migration and Asylum of Greece Mr. Panagiotis Mitarachi, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, along with his accompanying delegation.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its cooperative ties with Greece and stressed the need for increased collaboration in diverse fields including migration.

He said illicit financial flows from developing countries to the developed countries depleted the resources of developing nations and the phenomenon also manifested itself in creating issues like illegal migration. He underlined the need to find ways to establish pathways to legal migration, while stemming illicit financial flows.

Imran Khan also underlined the urgency of addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and preventing an economic meltdown.

He stressed that it is imperative to release frozen Afghan assets to alleviate the sufferings of the 40 million Afghan people, as it would help build a sustainable Afghan economy and prevent mass exodus of Afghans to other countries.

Minister Mitarachi highlighted the importance of Greece-Pakistan relations and regular bilateral exchanges.

While conveying cordial greetings of the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Minister Mitarachi also extended his invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Greece.

Minister Mitarachi appreciated the Pakistani community’s productive role in the economy of Greece and also outlined the proposed plan for legal migration channels between the two countries.

Pakistan and the Hellenic Republic enjoy friendly relations. A strong Pakistani diaspora of over 60,000 is an important economic and cultural bridge between the two countries.

The visit will help further enhance cooperative ties between Pakistan and Greece.