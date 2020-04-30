sman Buzdar said that time has proved that the government of Tehreek-e-Insaf took right decisions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar said that time has proved that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took right decisions but the opposition parties have shown irresponsible behavior during the times of unusual circumstances.

Usman Buzdar in a statement, while reminding the opposition leaders that the already suffering people cannot be served by mere speeches, said that the only thing the opposition has done is chanted slogans in the past three and a half years.

The CM further said that unfortunately, the opposition parties have been busy in dividing the nation but now the nation is tired and sick of the negative politics.

The PTI leader told that in order to serve the masses, one needs to stand with them and our government understands this and other sufferings of the poor.