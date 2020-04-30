Five soldiers martyred in terrorist attack across Pak-Afghan border

KURRAM (Dunya News) - Five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack that took place across the Pakistan - Afghanistan border in Kurram area on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan Army soldiers who embraced martyrdom include Lance Naik Ajab Noor, Ziaullah, Naheed Iqbal, Sajid Ali and Sameerullah. The terrorists suffered heavy causalities in Pakistan Army s retaliation.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan in future.