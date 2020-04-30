PDM will never support presidential system: Fazlur Rehman

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Fazlur Rehman said that his party will never support presidential system.

Addressing a gathering in Mianwali, the PDM Chief said that Shehbaz Sharif is the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and he can meet with other parties under this authority.

The PDM Chief said that the foundation of change has been laid after the success of KP elections. He added that, JUI-F does not recognize the illegitimate government of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf (PTI), we will get rid of the PTI government.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that PDM will never settle down on presidential system. CPEC is a great project, but is not functioning from three years. Our Majlis-e-Shura will decide on the strategy for local body elections in Punjab, he said.