Nawaz Sharif's close associate Amjad Farooq joins PML-Q

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Close associate of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Amjad Farooq joined Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) on Sunday.

Amjad Farooq, in the presence of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain and Federal Minister Monis Elahi announced to join PML-Q.

While addressing the ceremony, Chaudhry Pervaz said that Gujrat is considered as hub of PML-N. Our projects were so full of power that no one could stop them. In our time, health cards were not required, medicines and treatment in hospitals were absolutely free.

He added that some people had thought that PML-Q will not be able to exist. Premier Imran Khan wants to do something for the country; he is a man with the right intention. We are working together with government to resolve problems.

He went to add that President PML – N Shehbaz Sharif had deteriorated the health sector of Punjab. If somebody’s intentions are clear, even Allah helps them and the difficulties also get decreased.

The PML-Q leader added that in Gujrat, more office of Rescue 1122 service are being developed and more public welfare activities are being carried out to win hearts of the public.