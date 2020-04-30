The results will show that no conspiracy against Imran Khan will succeed, says Fawad Chaudhry.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday, while offering to provide the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) with camels and horses has stated that PPP does not even have the number of people as many words in long march. The criminals have showed solidarity with each other on the Kashmir Solidarity day.

Responding to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s address at a rally in Nasirabad, the Information Minister has said that, “The way the shouts have been raised it indicates the success of the visit to China,” he went on talking about the recent meeting of opposition parties and stated that, “It was a meeting to cover up their thefts and they have now turned into regional parties.”

Fawad Chaudhry continued saying that, “Ever since the issue of accounts came up, love has been growing in the opposition parties. Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif have used Zardari’s method.”

“The Prime Minister’s visit to China was has been successful. The results will show that no conspiracy against Imran Khan will succeed,” said the Information Minister.

