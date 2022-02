RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces killed a suicide bomber belonging to the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) near Dial road in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan Division, the media wing of armed forces reported.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on reports of presence of TTP terrorists.

The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices, said the ISPR.